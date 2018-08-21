Pearson (broken ulna) threw a bullpen session Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Everything went off without a hitch, and Pearson is expected to throw another side session later in the week before progressing to facing live hitters sometime next week. It's still unclear if the well-regarded prospect will have enough time to return to game action before the end of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories