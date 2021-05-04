Pearson will start on Opening Day for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, but he'll need to show he can work at least six innings consistently before he's considered for a promotion, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Jays could use some reinforcements in their rotation, but they aren't going to rush the young right-hander. Pearson tossed 65 pitches in his last appearance at the alternate training site, but his efficiency will be just as important as his stamina in determining when he rejoins Toronto's staff.