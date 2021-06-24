Blue Jays team president Mark Shapiro said Thursday that Pearson will soon receive a fourth medical opinion on his strained right groin, Arash Mardani of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The multiple medical opinions would seemingly suggest the Blue Jays have a high degree of concern about Pearson's injury, which is an aggravation of the same groin he strained back in spring training. The previous injury was a Grade 1 strain, but Pearson could be dealing with a moderate or more severe strain this time around. Expect the Blue Jays to provide a formal update on Pearson along with a potential recovery timeline once the organization is satisfied with the medical evaluations it has received.