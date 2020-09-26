Pearson (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 10-5 victory over the Orioles, allowing one hit and one walk over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two.

Entering the game after Taijuan Walker tossed three perfect innings in an abbreviated outing, Pearson quickly demonstrated that his arm was healthy again by striking out the first batter he faced, Austin Hays, on three pitches -- a 100.1 mph fastball, an 86.3 mph slider, and then a 101.5 mph fastball. He was rewarded with his first career win. Pearson threw 24 pitches (17 strikes) during his first appearance since Aug. 18, and while the 24-year-old won't have time to get stretched out and join the rotation before the regular season ends, he could be a devastating option out of the bullpen for the Jays in the playoffs.