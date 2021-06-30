GM Ross Atkins said Wednesday that Pearson is away from the team this week to receive another medical opinion in his injured right groin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Team president Mark Shapiro made a similar announcement last week, which makes it at least the fifth medical opinion the right-hander has received for the injury. The specifics of the injury have apparently been difficult to pin down after it was initially labeled a Grade 1 strain, and there's some concern Pearson is dealing with an underlying issue that's causing problems. The 24-year-old's availability going forward is firmly up in the air, though the team is "determined" to find a path toward him pitching again this season.