Pearson was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right groin strain, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The injury comes at a bad time for the big righty, who had strung together consecutive strong outings at Triple-A, allowing 2 runs in 11 innings between the two starts. There's been no indication yet of how long Pearson might be sidelined by the groin strain.
