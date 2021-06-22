Pearson was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right groin strain, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The injury comes at a bad time for the big righty, who had strung together consecutive strong outings at Triple-A, allowing 2 runs in 11 innings between the two starts. There's been no indication yet of how long Pearson might be sidelined by the groin strain.

