Pearson allowed only two hits over five scoreless innings while striking out eight for Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Jays' top pitching prospect got promoted to the Eastern League after six dominant starts at High-A and didn't miss a beat in his first outing for New Hampshire. Pearson's lack of innings since being drafted in 2017 probably means the organization will keep a tight leash on his workload, but the 22-year-old could very well finish his campaign at Triple-A if he keeps this up.