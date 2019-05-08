Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impressive Double-A debut
Pearson allowed only two hits over five scoreless innings while striking out eight for Double-A New Hampshire on Tuesday.
The Jays' top pitching prospect got promoted to the Eastern League after six dominant starts at High-A and didn't miss a beat in his first outing for New Hampshire. Pearson's lack of innings since being drafted in 2017 probably means the organization will keep a tight leash on his workload, but the 22-year-old could very well finish his campaign at Triple-A if he keeps this up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...