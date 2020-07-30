Pearson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across five scoreless innings Wednesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Pearson made his much anticipated major-league debut and did not disappoint, routinely hitting 98 mph with his fastball. He relied on his heater and slider almost exclusively, generating 13 called strikes and 14 swinging strikes across 75 total pitches. While his ability to generate whiffs came as advertised, Pearson also showed the ability to harness his pitches, beginning 13 of the 19 batters he faced with a strike. He'll be further tested in his next start, currently projected for Tuesday at Atlanta.