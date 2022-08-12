Pearson (lat) progressed to throwing on flat ground from 150 feet Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 25-year-old resumed a throwing program in July and continues to build up his arm strength with long toss. Pearson could soon be cleared to begin mound work, and he'll likely need a couple weeks to ramp up before potentially embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment.

