Pearson (groin) threw long toss from 120 feet Tuesday and is slated to repeat the activity Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Pearson had most recently been playing catch from 90 feet, so he's apparently taken a marginal step forward in his throwing program. If Pearson comes out of Thursday's long-toss session without incident, he could be cleared for a bullpen session this weekend. The 24-year-old may still be facing an uphill battle to make it back for Opening Day, but he shouldn't be on store for a lengthy absence to begin the season.