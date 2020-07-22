Pearson will be promoted to the Blue Jays' active roster July 29, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.
This isn't too surprising, since keeping Pearson down for the first week of the season gives the Blue Jays an additional year of control over the right-hander. Regardless of Pearson's role following his promotion, he figures to pitch a healthy amount of competitive innings during the abbreviated 2020 campaign so he can push up over 100 innings in 2021.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Poised for big-league debut•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Receives spot in 60-man pool•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Top taxi squad candidate•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: May not debut until 2021•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: No specific innings limit this year•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Touches 100 in second start•