Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Joining big-league camp
Pearson received an invitation to big-league camp Friday.
In a season in which their chances of competing for a playoff spot appear to be fairly slim, the Blue Jays may not seriously consider Pearson for an Opening Day roster spot, but the highly-rated righty likely won't have to wait too long to make his debut. In 25 starts across the three highest levels of the minors last season (just three of which came at the Triple-A level), Pearson struck out 30.7 percent of opposing batters and walked 7.0 percent en route to a 2.30 ERA.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Tosses six innings for Fisher Cats•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans eight in no-hit outing•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...