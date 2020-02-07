Play

Pearson received an invitation to big-league camp Friday.

In a season in which their chances of competing for a playoff spot appear to be fairly slim, the Blue Jays may not seriously consider Pearson for an Opening Day roster spot, but the highly-rated righty likely won't have to wait too long to make his debut. In 25 starts across the three highest levels of the minors last season (just three of which came at the Triple-A level), Pearson struck out 30.7 percent of opposing batters and walked 7.0 percent en route to a 2.30 ERA.

