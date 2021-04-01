Pearson (groin) landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The move is an unsurprising one, as Pearson aggravated a groin injury in mid-March and has yet to return to mound work. He's been able to throw for over a week, but the Blue Jays will prioritize the long-term health of a pitcher who could be a key piece of the team's rotation for years to come rather than trying to get as many innings as possible from him this April.
