Pearson was placed on the minor-league injured list with an undisclosed injury Saturday, retroactive to June 20.

Pearson has pitched well since earning the promotion to Double-A New Hampshire in early May with a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB, but he's now sidelined with the undisclosed issue. The 22-year-old will be eligible to be activated June 27, but it's unclear if he'll require a longer absence.