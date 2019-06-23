Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Lands on injured list
Pearson was placed on the minor-league injured list with an undisclosed injury Saturday, retroactive to June 20.
Pearson has pitched well since earning the promotion to Double-A New Hampshire in early May with a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB, but he's now sidelined with the undisclosed issue. The 22-year-old will be eligible to be activated June 27, but it's unclear if he'll require a longer absence.
