Pearson will likely start Sunday's game against the Astros, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Pearson dealt with a groin injury to begin the regular season but pitched for Triple-A Buffalo to begin the minor-league campaign. In his first start for the team, he allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight in 3.2 innings. Left-hander Anthony Kay should be available out of the bullpen with Pearson starting Sunday. However, it's not yet clear whether Pearson will remain in the major-league rotation after Sunday's start.

