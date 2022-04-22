Pearson (illness) will throw a live BP session Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson threw 36 pitches during a throwing session Tuesday, and he'll fave live hitters Saturday. The Blue Jays intend to use the right-hander in a multi-inning role once he's cleared to return, so he'll likely require more time to build up before returning to game action.
