Pearson (groin) has resumed throwing and will throw a bullpen session within the next few days, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While Pearson is making good progress, the Blue Jays are proceeding cautiously since he's already had one setback last week. He doesn't appear to have time to make the Opening Day roster but could join the rotation at some point early in the year.
