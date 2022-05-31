Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Pearson (illness) will shift his rehab assignment from Single-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearson will move up to the Jays' top affiliate after he struck out a batter and allowed one run on one hit and one walk over 1.2 innings in his lone rehab outing for Dunedin. Montoyo noted that he envisions Pearson serving as a multi-inning relief option upon his return from the 10-day injured list, though the 25-year-old right-hander will have to earn his spot with the big club by performing well in Buffalo during his assignment. Pearson has two minor-league options remaining, so the Blue Jays could choose to keep him at Triple-A if there's not a spot for him in the big-league bullpen once his rehab window ends.