Pearson will start Thursday's game against Atlanta, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Pearson impressed in his major-league debut Wednesday, but the Blue Jays were forced to reconfigure their rotation order after their weekend series was canceled. As a result, the right-hander will attempt to repeat his production in the team's series finale against Atlanta.
