Pearson (lat) recently resumed a throwing program at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida and is "somewhat close" to throwing bullpen sessions, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Pearson had been shut down for the past three weeks before he starting throwing again after he demonstrated enough healing from his strained right lat. Because Pearson has been on the injured list all season due to a prolonged bout with mononucleosis before suffering the lat strain in late June, the Blue Jays may not be inclined to have him build up for starting duty. If he ends up returning from the 60-day IL as a reliever, Pearson would still likely need a few weeks to complete his throwing progression and a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated.