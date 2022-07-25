Pearson (lat) recently resumed a throwing program at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida and is "somewhat close" to throwing bullpen sessions, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Pearson had been shut down for the past three weeks before he starting throwing again after he demonstrated enough healing from his strained right lat. Because Pearson has been on the injured list all season due to a prolonged bout with mononucleosis before suffering the lat strain in late June, the Blue Jays may not be inclined to have him build up for starting duty. If he ends up returning from the 60-day IL as a reliever, Pearson would still likely need a few weeks to complete his throwing progression and a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Shut down through July•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Diagnosed with lat strain•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Exits with shoulder discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Rehab outing cut short•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impresses during rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Making another rehab appearance•