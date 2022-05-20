Pearson (illness) could begin a rehab assignment soon, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson has been going through a full ramp-up program after being sidelined with mononucleosis during spring training. He pitched in an extended spring training game this week and continues to make progress towards returning in a bulk role.
