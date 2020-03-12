Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: No specific innings limit this year
Pearson won't have an innings cap this season, Andrew Stoeten of The Athletic reports.
During a radio interview Tuesday, Jays president Mark Shapiro made it clear that while the club would keep a careful eye on Pearson's workload, the plan was still for the right-hander to get in as many innings as he could handle this year. "The one thing I think that is important and we had a lot of conversation about - both with him and on our own - is [if you] go in with a plan where you're trying to save innings on the back side - that's got a good chance to backfire on you," Shapiro said. "If something happens, (like) a twisted ankle, (or he's) hit by a pitch and breaks a bone, all of a sudden you look up and (it's) another year where you didn't get a lot of innings in. So we're going to go out of the box, treating this guy like everybody else, and letting him amass his innings. And if at some point, if fatigue sets in - we're not setting an innings limit, per se - but if fatigue sets in we'll adjust at that point and back it up." Shapiro's comment about "trying to build a foundation for this guy to establish the routines and physical strength and understanding and knowledge to be healthy at the major league level and be able to pitch 200 innings" is another strong clue that Toronto intends to have him return to Triple-A rather than begin the season in the bigs, but Pearson's performance this spring has made it clear he already has the talent to dominate in the majors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Touches 100 in second start•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Dazzles in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Joining big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Tosses six innings for Fisher Cats•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans eight in no-hit outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.