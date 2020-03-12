Pearson won't have an innings cap this season, Andrew Stoeten of The Athletic reports.

During a radio interview Tuesday, Jays president Mark Shapiro made it clear that while the club would keep a careful eye on Pearson's workload, the plan was still for the right-hander to get in as many innings as he could handle this year. "The one thing I think that is important and we had a lot of conversation about - both with him and on our own - is [if you] go in with a plan where you're trying to save innings on the back side - that's got a good chance to backfire on you," Shapiro said. "If something happens, (like) a twisted ankle, (or he's) hit by a pitch and breaks a bone, all of a sudden you look up and (it's) another year where you didn't get a lot of innings in. So we're going to go out of the box, treating this guy like everybody else, and letting him amass his innings. And if at some point, if fatigue sets in - we're not setting an innings limit, per se - but if fatigue sets in we'll adjust at that point and back it up." Shapiro's comment about "trying to build a foundation for this guy to establish the routines and physical strength and understanding and knowledge to be healthy at the major league level and be able to pitch 200 innings" is another strong clue that Toronto intends to have him return to Triple-A rather than begin the season in the bigs, but Pearson's performance this spring has made it clear he already has the talent to dominate in the majors.