Pearson (lat) is now throwing from a distance up to 120 feet, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson is still not throwing off a mound, but he continues to make progress in his recovery and could be ready to throw a bullpen session in the near future.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Nearing mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Shut down through July•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Diagnosed with lat strain•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Exits with shoulder discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Rehab outing cut short•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impresses during rehab appearance•