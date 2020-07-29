Pearson's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Wednesday ahead of his major-league debut against the Nationals.

Pearson failed to make Toronto's Opening Day roster but is evidently now considered big-league ready less than a week later, making his big-league debut on the first possible date in which he can be called up while being denied a well-deserved year of service time. Pearson pairs an electric fastball with a plus breaking ball and has a good chance to start strong despite making just three Triple-A starts last season, as his 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 30.7 percent strikeout rate across the three highest levels of the minors last season bode quite well for his ability to get major-league hitters out.