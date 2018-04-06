Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Opening at High-A
Pearson will open the season at High-A Dunedin, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
The 6-foot-6 righty has the potential to someday pitch atop a big-league rotation. He has the stuff to dominate Florida State League hitters, despite the fact he will be making his full-season debut, skipping Low-A entirely. It would not be surprising if the Blue Jays continue to promote him aggressively, especially if he is commanding his pitches. He is not scheduled to pitch until next week.
