Pearson will open the season at High-A Dunedin, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

The 6-foot-6 righty has the potential to someday pitch atop a big-league rotation. He has the stuff to dominate Florida State League hitters, despite the fact he will be making his full-season debut, skipping Low-A entirely. It would not be surprising if the Blue Jays continue to promote him aggressively, especially if he is commanding his pitches. He is not scheduled to pitch until next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories