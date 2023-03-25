Pearson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Pearson will begin the season in Triple-A after forging a 3.24 ERA over six Grapefruit League appearances with a 13:5 K:BB and 1.56 WHIP. The talented right-hander will head to Buffalo as a relief option, and if he pitches well in that role he could help the Toronto bullpen in the early part of the season.