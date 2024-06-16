Pearson notched his second save of the season Sunday against Cleveland, retiring the only batter he faced to preserve a 7-6 lead.

Pearson came on in the ninth inning with two outs and runners on the corners, inducing an Andres Gimenez line-out to end the game. Pearson came on to relieve Yimi Garcia, who was forced to leave the game early due to elbow soreness. While both Yimi Garcia and incumbent closer Jordan Romano (elbow) are sidelined, save chances will be available for Pearson and fellow relievers Chad Green and Tim Mayza. The 27-year-old Pearson has compiled a 4.23 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 27.2 innings, adding four holds and two saves.