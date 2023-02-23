Pearson "looks really comfortable in his own skin right now" and "his stuff is outstanding," Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker told Keegan Matheson of MLB.com Thursday.

Pearson's career has been sidetracked by injury, most recently with his 2022 season being wiped out by mononucleosis and then a lat strain. He's healthy now, though, and while his days of starting might be over, he has the potential to be a lockdown reliever for the Jays.