Pearson (groin) played catch from 90 feet Saturday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Pearson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right groin strain Thursday, but the team didn't sound too concerned about the injury. The right-hander felt good after his throwing session Saturday, but he'll be re-evaluated Sunday. It's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for Opening Day. A better timetable for his return could be known based on how he feels after his evaluation Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Suffers minor groin strain•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Looking to refine command•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Grabs first career win in return•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Activated Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Expected back soon•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throws live batting practice•