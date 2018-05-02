Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Plays in extended spring training contest
Pearson (oblique) will take the hill for Wednesday's extended spring training game, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson has been sidelined with an oblique strain for the past few weeks but is finally ready to get back on the mound for live game action down in Florida. The right-hander could partake in a second spring training outing before returning to the High-A level, though an update on his status should be available following Wednesday's game.
