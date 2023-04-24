The Blue Jays recalled Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
As anticipated, the flamethrowing right-hander will move into the Toronto bullpen on the heels of a spectacular start to the season at Buffalo, with whom he posted a 2.16 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings. Though he has prior starting experience, Pearson wasn't asked to record more than four outs in any of his eight appearances with Buffalo, so he could be deployed as more of a traditional reliever than a multi-inning option out of the Blue Jays bullpen. If he can continue make bats miss at a prolific clip while keeping his walks in check, Pearson could quickly move into a high-leverage role in front of closer Jordan Romano.
