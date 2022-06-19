Pearson (illness) was removed from Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo due to an apparent injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It was Pearson's fifth rehab outing after a bout of mononucleosis in the spring delayed his availability, but he threw only two pitches Sunday before leaving the field with the training staff. The right-hander's career has been marred by injuries, and he's now potentially dealing with another issue which could further push back his return timeline.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impresses during rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Making another rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Nearing rehab assignment•