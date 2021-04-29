Pearson (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the alternate training site Thursday.
Pearson build up to 51 pitches over the weekend and is slated to throw 3-to-4 rehab innings Thursday. However, he'll join Triple-A Buffalo for the start of the minor-league season and should continue to rehab in a live game setting early next week. If all goes well with the Triple-A club, Pearson could return to the major-league rotation in the near future.
