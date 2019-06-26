Pearson (groin) has been throwing off flat ground, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Pearson, who landed on the injured list over the weekend due to a groin injury. He still has to pass a few tests before being cleared for mound work, but the Blue Jays are hoping that could happen by the end of next week.

