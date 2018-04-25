Pearson has been dealing with an oblique strain and may see game action in early May, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Pearson was reportedly dealing with a minor back issue, but Lott reports the young pitcher started the season with the oblique strain. The 21-year-old has been throwing bullpen sessions and could be nearing his season debut for High-A Dunedin.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories