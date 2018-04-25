Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Return in May possible
Pearson has been dealing with an oblique strain and may see game action in early May, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Pearson was reportedly dealing with a minor back issue, but Lott reports the young pitcher started the season with the oblique strain. The 21-year-old has been throwing bullpen sessions and could be nearing his season debut for High-A Dunedin.
