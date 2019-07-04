Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Returns to action Wednesday
Pearson (groin) was activated off the 7-day injured list Wednesday and allowed three runs on three hits over 1.1 innings for Double-A New Hampshire, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Pearson landed on the injured list June 20 with the groin issue but was able to return to the mound after a brief absence. The 22-year-old had a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB over 26.2 innings prior to the injury for the Fisher Cats, and he's expected to pitch Sunday in the All-Star Futures Game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Tearing through Eastern League•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impressive Double-A debut•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Fans career-high 10 for Dunedin•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Dominating at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...