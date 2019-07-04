Pearson (groin) was activated off the 7-day injured list Wednesday and allowed three runs on three hits over 1.1 innings for Double-A New Hampshire, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Pearson landed on the injured list June 20 with the groin issue but was able to return to the mound after a brief absence. The 22-year-old had a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB over 26.2 innings prior to the injury for the Fisher Cats, and he's expected to pitch Sunday in the All-Star Futures Game.