Pearson earned a save in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Game 1 of the twin bill went 11 innings, resulting in Toronto using five different pitchers, including closer Jordan Romano. As such, Pearson got the call late in the nightcap, entering with two outs in the bottom of the eighth frame. The right-hander allowed a single to Luis Robert before getting the final out in the inning, then stuck around for the bottom of the ninth, during which he induced three straight flyouts to notch the first save of his big-league career. Pearson isn't a threat to challenge Romano for save opportunities moving forward, but he's recorded five consecutive scoreless appearances, allowing just three hits and no walks over six frames during that span.