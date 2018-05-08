Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Set to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Pearson is expected to miss four-to-six weeks while recovering from the broken ulna he sustained in Monday's contest.
It's certainly not ideal given the 21-year-old missed the early part of the season with an oblique injury, but at least there's a reasonable timetable for his return. Pearson allowed two runs in 1.2 innings in his first start of the season Monday, and despite rave reviews heading into the season, those watching his appearance noted that his fastball was straight and elevated, which led to a lot of hard contact.
