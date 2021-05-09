Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Pearson will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Sunday at Houston, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The 24-year-old took the mound Opening Day for Buffalo on Tuesday and allowed one run with eight strikeouts over 3.2 innings, and he'll join Toronto for his next start after missing the start of the season with a groin issue. Pearson threw 78 pitches during that outing and shouldn't face any significant limitations in his season debut for the Blue Jays.