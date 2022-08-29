Pearson (lat) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson has been throwing bullpens over the last two weeks, and he'll take another step in his recovery process this week by facing live hitters. If he feels good following Wednesday's throwing session, general manager Ross Atkins hopes that Pearson will be able to begin a rehab assignment shortly after.
