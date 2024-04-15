Pearson struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Sunday during a 5-0 win over the Rockies.

It wasn't a high-leverage spot, but Pearson still mowed down the heart of Colorado's order on 16 pitches (10 strikes). The right-hander has been impressive to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 6.1 innings as he adjusts to a relief role, but until he starts being entrusted with more responsibility, his fantasy value with be limited -- Pearson has zero wins, holds or saves in six appearances.