Manager Charlie Montoyo said Pearson (elbow) is "feeling good" since being placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but the Blue Jays are still awaiting the results of a second opinion on the rookie's injury before deciding on a treatment plan, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Pearson has already met with a doctor for the second opinion, but there has been a lag time in the results due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Jays expect to gain clarity in the next few days on Pearson's injury, which is being labeled as right elbow tightness. Given Pearson's reliance on his upper-90s fastball, the Blue Jays could be inclined to shut him down for an extended period even if doctors determine that his elbow is structurally sound.