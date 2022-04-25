Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Pearson (illness) is slated to throw his second live batting practice session either Friday or Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After opening the season on the 10-day injured list following his diagnosis of mononucleosis, Pearson has shaken off the illness but is still in the process of regaining strength and conditioning. He took a significant step forward by facing hitters last Saturday, but the Blue Jays want Pearson to complete another live session this weekend before mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. Toronto still plans on developing Pearson as a starter, and with a rotation spot with the big club unlikely to be open for him once he's fully ramped up, the 25-year-old seems likely to report to Triple-A Buffalo upon being activated from the IL.