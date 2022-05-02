Pearson (illness) has joined the Blue Jays in Toronto and is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Pearson resumed throwing off a mound in mid-April, and he faced hitters last week. General manager Ross Atkins said the right-hander has been building up for a "bulky role" after missing the start of the regular season due to mononucleosis. Once Pearson is fully built up, he'll likely head to Triple-A Buffalo or serve as a multi-inning reliever in the majors.