Pearson (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson increased his throwing distance last week and has now been cleared to throw off a mound for the first time since he sustained his lat injury in June. The right-hander will likely ramp up his intensity over the next few weeks and will presumably require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Blue Jays.
