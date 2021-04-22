Pearson (groin) will throw 2-to-3 innings in an intrasquad game Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson has thrown at 100 percent intensity without pain recently, and he's now working on building back up ahead of his season debut. However, the team hopes to build the right-hander up to around five innings before he returns to game action. As a result, he should require at least one more throwing session after Friday's intrasquad game before he's considered to return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throwing live BP on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throwing at 100 percent intensity•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Throws bullpen Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Yet to throw off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Returning to mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Lands on injured list•