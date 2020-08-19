Pearson gave up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Tuesday.

Pearson gave up a pair of homers to Anthony Santander and another long ball to Chance Sisco in the outing. The 23-year-old Pearson also struggled with control again, as he's now allowed three or more walks in each of his last three starts. The right-hander has a 6.61 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. He'll look to get on track Sunday versus the Rays in his next start.