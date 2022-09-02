Pearson (lat) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A Dunedin, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Pearson progressed to facing live batters earlier this week and has now been cleared for game action in the minors. The 26-year-old should make an appearance or two for Dunedin before moving the rehab assignment up to Triple-A Buffalo.
