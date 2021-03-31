Pearson (groin strain) is still just throwing long toss and does not have a scheduled date for full bullpen sessions yet, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Given that Pearson has already had one setback, the Jays are making sure he doesn't have another one with this injury. He's going to need to progress to full bullpen sessions and then simulated games, and then finally perhaps to some of the alternate training camp site games that each team is planning before he'll get cleared to return to the Jays' rotation.