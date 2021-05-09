Pearson (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and five walks over 2.1 frames while taking a loss against Houston on Sunday.

Not only did Pearson walk five batters and throw just 28 of 64 pitches for strikes, but he also failed to record a strikeout in the short outing. The 6-foot-6 righty walked in a run during the second inning and was chased from the game after allowing three straight Astros on base in the third. He missed the first month of the season with a groin injury but looked solid in his season debut with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. Pearson will look for better results in his projected start at home against the Phillies next weekend.